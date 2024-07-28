Lady Gaga's dancer gets clumsy on Olympics stage

Lady Gaga's dancer has oopsie moment on Olympics stage

Lady Gaga recently channeled her inner diva on the Olympics stage with a performance to a fast-paced French classic along with a troupe of dancers.



However, one of her dancers caught the attention of the crowd with a little mishap in the middle of the Saturday performance in a custom Dior costume as he kicked, spun and leapt to spirited rendition of Mon Truc En Plumes’ with other performers.

The Alejandro singer was on the set of stairs wearing a big feathered pom pom on the back of a black leotard when her dancer slipped and fell on stage mid-kick during the raning day.

His pink pom poms could be seen dropping out of sight in a video circulating on social media.

However, the dancer leapt back up despite looking a little bit perplexed at his fall and carried on with the show as Gaga spun above the heads of his colleagues.

Gaga didn’t mention this incident in a post-performance message shared on social media and instead iterated how ‘completely grateful’ she felt to have been asked to perform.

Taking to X, she wrote: ‘I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year.

‘I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song – a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.’