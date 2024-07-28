 
Geo News

Lady Gaga's dancer gets clumsy on Olympics stage

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion dominated the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony with electrifying performances

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Lady Gaga's dancer has oopsie moment on Olympics stage

Lady Gaga recently channeled her inner diva on the Olympics stage with a performance to a fast-paced French classic along with a troupe of dancers.

However, one of her dancers caught the attention of the crowd with a little mishap in the middle of the Saturday performance in a custom Dior costume as he kicked, spun and leapt to spirited rendition of Mon Truc En Plumes’ with other performers.

The Alejandro singer was on the set of stairs wearing a big feathered pom pom on the back of a black leotard when her dancer slipped and fell on stage mid-kick during the raning day.

His pink pom poms could be seen dropping out of sight in a video circulating on social media.

However, the dancer leapt back up despite looking a little bit perplexed at his fall and carried on with the show as Gaga spun above the heads of his colleagues.

Gaga didn’t mention this incident in a post-performance message shared on social media and instead iterated how ‘completely grateful’ she felt to have been asked to perform.

Taking to X, she wrote: ‘I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year.

‘I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song – a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker
King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece
King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Tom Cruise displays high spirits with 'Mission Impossible' tune at Olympics
Tom Cruise displays high spirits with 'Mission Impossible' tune at Olympics
Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new
Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour'
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?