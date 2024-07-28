Tom Cruise seeks 'right woman' for him

Tom Cruise is in search of the "right woman" especially in the U.K. so he can "cement" his roots in the country by having a baby with her.



Sources close to the megastar said, “You’d think he’d be satisfied with what he’s got at this point in his life,” adding, “but instead he actually is very open to finding someone to have another child with.”

The reason, insiders say, for his decision to have seemingly British kids is his eldest children with ex-Nicole Kidman have been based in Great Britain.

“Having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there,” the tipster tattled to In Touch. "That’s one of the reasons he was rushing ahead so full force with Elsina [Khayrova], he wanted to marry her and get straight to baby making.”

Though a mole squealed the pair do not have a bad blood between them. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

The 62-year-old however is having an issue in finding the right girl, as the bird chirped. “He’s just biding his time until he meets the right woman."