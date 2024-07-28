 
Lady Gaga surprises fans with Paris street performance after Olympics

Lady Gaga treated fans by singing 'Always Remember Us This Way' outside her hotel

July 28, 2024

Lady Gaga surprised fans on Sunday night a day after her spectacular performance at the Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony.

In the videos shared online, Gaga treated fans by singing Always Remember Us This Way.

Gaga emerged from the sunroof of her car to perform the hit song from her 2018 film A Star Is Born, co-starring Bradley Cooper.

Dressed in a stylish black suit, Gaga spread her arms and encouraged crowd to sing along.

Before entering the hotel, she stopped to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.

Just the night before, the singer had wowed audiences with a memorable performance featuring pink plumes at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Following her performance, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity to honour French culture.

The Opening Ceremony also featured a special appearance by Celine Dion, who made an emotional return to the stage after discussing her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome.

