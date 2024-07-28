 
Kevin Costner places strict condition for his next special lady

Kevin Costner is open to falling in love again but he reportedly has a list of conditions

July 28, 2024

After facing a taxing court battle with his ex-wife, Kevin Costner still does not against to fall in love again. But this time, sources say he has "some rules" that are non-negotiable.

Insiders say the Oscar winner does not mind the next special lady to be an actress, but "he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship."

"She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup," they spilled to OK! Magazine. “There’s no wiggle room on that one.”

It is pertinent to mention Kevin's marriage with Christine Baumgartner did have a prenuptial agreement.

Despite this, the handbag designer and the Yellowstone star had a brutal battle in the courts.

However, the legal spat does wear out Kevin, but he says, he is determined to move forward for his children.

"I have no choice," he told in an earlier interview. "My children are looking at me. I can't wilt like a daisy. I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."

