BLACKPINK leaves fans excited with a surprise announcement

BLACKPINK includes four members — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo

July 28, 2024

Famous Korean group BLACKPINK is making a comeback, but with a twist.

K-pop girl-band has announced a concert movie titled BORN PINK World Tour Concert Film.

The group will be reuniting after year to celebrate the groups’ eight anniversary.

The news was announced through the band’s agency, YG Entertainment.

As per the agency’s statement, the film is scheduled to be held on August 9 at a CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea.

The event will be held against the backdrop of a pink carpet, which is the group’s signature colour.

The group got together last time in September 2023 after its World Tour’s finale concert.

As per the agency, BLACKPINK will also visit the screening theatre to meet the audience present there.

The upcoming film will feature four leading girls’ performance from last year’s world tour BORN PINK.

Moreover, the band will also hold a private fan meeting event known as BLINK, on the same day.

BLACKPINK includes four members — Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. They debuted in 2016 with the album square One, which rose to stardom, making them one of the most famous K-pop stars globally. 

