Ariana Grande sticks to sophisicated style statement for Olympics 2024

Ariana Grande has joined the host of A-lister stars attending the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



Grande, 31, was spotted among prominent faces including Jessica Chastain, Tom Cruise, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to watch the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications at Bercy Arena.

The Thank You Next songstress was joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and her brother Frankie Grande.

Grande donned a sophisticated cream dress with a matching belt to cinch her in at her waist. She toted a tiny straw handbag and added a pair of round white sunglasses.

Sweeping her long blonde hair into a sleek ponytail, she greeted Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with a kiss on the cheek as well.

Actress and singer Cynthia went for a preppy chic look, wearing a mint green button-up shirt and a matching striped tie top go with her black miniskirt, DailyMail noted.

Cynthia and Ariana have been spotted on several public outings together after bonding while filming the movie adaptation of the beloved musical, Wicked.

Cruise, 62, sat in the stands beside CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav.

They were also joined by film director Christopher McQuarrie and his costume designer wife Heather McQuarrie.

Oscar winning actress Chastain, 47, came along with her daughter Giulietta, 6, and son Augustus, 4, on day two of the event.

It was an incredible milestone for sporting legend Simone Biles' as she returned to the Olympic stage four years afterr her turmoil in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old gymnast - who has 27 world and Olympic titles - withdrew from most of the competition after suffering from the 'twisties.'