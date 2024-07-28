Photo: Jamie Bell optimistic about Fred Astaire biopic: 'We will'

Jamie Bell recently talked openly about a movie about the legendary actor and dancer Fred Astaire.

In a new chat with Variety, Jamie Bell weighed in on the possibility of the biopic coming to life.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was announced in 2020 that Jamie will play the role of Fred Astaire and Margaret Qualley would portray the role of Ginger Rogers in a flick called, Fred and Ginger.

The acting sensation started the topic by discussing, "We have some great people in some good slots."

He went on to mention, "It's about finding windows and scheduling."

Then, the producer of the movie, Max Minghella, chimed in to say, "We love that project. We're dying to make it and I think we will."

Later in the chat, Jamie Bell detailed his fascination with Fred Astaire and his work.

"What makes his life interesting? It's always just about the pursuit of something that is perfect. And how hard that is? It's not just him, right?” Jamed also revealed to the outlet.

He also continued, “He has to a dance with a partner. How complicated is that?" after which he moved on to a new topic.