King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece

King Charles and Prince William have received a sad news from Greece as the first cousin of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Michael of Greece has died at the age of 85. He was the first cousin of Prince Philip, the father of King Charles.

He died at hospital in Athens, it was announced on Sunday.

Prince Michael was a renowned writer and historian under the name Michel De Gres.

The outlet further shared that the Prince was the last remaining grandson of George I with a lineage to the House of Bourbon through his mother's side of the family.

The report further says Prince Michael lost his father aged one and renounced his rights to the Greek throne to marry a commoner.

The Prince lost his father when he was just one year old and grew up in Morocco and Spain. Later studied in France, but he always loved Greece and its history.

The other media outlets reported that he married the artist Marina Karella, daughter of industrialist Theodoros Karella. Together, they had two daughters, Princess Alexandra and Princess Olga.

Prince Michael will be buried in the Greek capital on Thursday.