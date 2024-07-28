 
Meghan Markle's major critic raises serious question over her potential memoir

The royal expert said one problem is no one believes much of what Meghan Markle says

July 28, 2024

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over rumours the duchess would soon write her own memoir.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela raised a question saying “Will Meghan ever get round to producing her autobiography?

“One problem is no one believes much of what she says. Or that she is a humanitarian with her side or Harry's.”

Angela’s remarks came amid speculations that Meghan Markle would soon follow in Prince Harry's footsteps with her own memoir following the release of Spare in January 2023.

Earlier, Ulrike Grunewald, who is working on Harry - the lost Prince documentary, set to release in Germany in December, claimed that people in the UK likely won't believe a word of what Meghan writes.

Speaking to Daily Express UK, Grunewald said: "We know that Meghan kept a diary during her days in Great Britain but if she writes a book about it will people believe what she is telling?"

