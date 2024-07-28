 
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s new Marvel role

Robert Downey Jr.'s latest entry in Marvel surprises everyone including Gwyneth Paltrow

Web Desk
July 28, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s new Marvel role

After working for over a decade with Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel, Gwyneth Paltrow was caught with a surprise that included the rest of the world after the Iron Man came out as Doctor Doom.

On his Instagram post where the Oscar winner posted the clip of his announcement, the Goop founder dropped her baffling reaction stating, “I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?” 

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Robert Downey Jr.s new Marvel role

Not to mention, the Russo Brothers also left their response under the comment section, “We’ve always said green is your color…”

Earlier at San Diego Comic-Con, explosive news was broken by the Avengers filmmakers that the Oppenheimer star is returning to the franchise as Victor von Doom/ Doctor Doom.

Building the momentum for the big announcement, Joe teased, “There is one very important character required to do Secret Wars justice,” noting, that they will require “the greatest actor in the world” for Doctor Doom.

After hitting the stage, Robert in his flamboyant style received the audience applause. “New mask, same task," he said. “What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

