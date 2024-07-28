 
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck's friend preferred not to reach out to him amid Jennifer Lopez divorce due to rare reason

July 28, 2024

Photo: Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Kevin Smith recently opened up about his views on Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck drama. 

In a new chat with People Magazine, during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Saturday, Kevin Smith explained why he has not contacted the Daredevil alum amid his crippling marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

He confirmed the rumours regarding the couple’s imminent divorce by saying, “Obviously, he's been going through a thing, or at least that's what it says in the press and whatnot.”

Kevin went on to admit, “I, being his least trustworthy friend who's very loose-lipped... My wife was like, ‘Oh, you should reach out to him.’”

However, he did not connect with Ben because he thought it would be the best for them if Ben gets in touch with Kevin all by himself.

“I was like, ‘The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot,'" he recalled.

"So when he's in a good place, he'll let me know,” Kevin added. 

Speaking of their upcoming joint project, Jay and Silent Bob, Kevin continued, “We shoot in the fall, so I'll be reaching out to him.”

“He may even come play, but I haven't been anywhere near the situation. I keep reading. You guys have been providing most of the information that I know,” he concluded. 

