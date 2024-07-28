Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard her 33rd birthday by going for a dinner date with boyfriend Ken Urker.

For her special day, the mother-to-be donned an off-the-shoulder black and red dress while embracing Ken in front of a table in a foyer.

As per People, Gypsy is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker in January 2025, as she announced that she is a little over six months.

Recently, the popular felon took to Instagram and shared a clip while lying in a bed as she administers an at-home fetal doppler that amplifies the sound of her baby’s heartbeat.

For this clip, she penned the caption, “Hearing our baby’s heartbeat with a home doppler. Leave your gender predictions on my poll."

As fans will be aware, Gypsy announced pregnancy with Ryan Anderson after filing for divorce from former husband Ryan Anderson in April 2024.

As per the 33-year-old "this was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but” they “are both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."