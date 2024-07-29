BTS Jimin gives insights into 'real' behind the scenes of album 'Muse'

BTS Jimin just gave some rather adorable insights into behind the scenes of the creation of his album, Muse.



Jimin, who belongs to the K-pop sensational group, BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, gave his followers a glimpse into what it was like working on his second solo album.

A sweating Jimin, who is breathing really heavily could be seen staring into the camera as a stylist dried off and brushed his hair.

The Lie hit-maker can also be seen laughing over something as he communicated in Korean with his crew.

Even though it is not entirely clear what the K-pop star was talking about, judging from the caption it could be something about Jimin braving the cold weather as he filmed for a music video.

“Isn't it cold (? ) It's real #Jimin MV Behind the scenes #Jimin_MUSE #Jimin_Who,” the caption read.

Fans were quick to express their love for the BTS member over the video and all the hard work he has put in to create this album.

“Jimin proved again that hard work always pays off,” a user wrote.

While another fan penned, “JIMIN IS JIMINING.”

BTS Jimin released his solo album, Muse on July 19, 2024 that includes seven different track including the pre-released song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.