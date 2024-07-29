Photo: Truth behind Megan Fox's MGK pregnancy laid bare

Recently, it was rumoured that Megan Fox is expecting a child with Machine Gun Kelly.

These rumours stormed the internet when Megan Fox was spotted wearing a baby bump in Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly‘s Lonely Road music video.

However, an insider recently shared with Us Weekly that the acting sensation is not pregnancy with MGK’s baby.

An insider shared with the outlet, “Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK’s music video.”

This comes after Megan detailed her miscarriage with the musician in recent poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage,” Fox claimed and added that it gave her “a space to express as well.”

The miscarriage was officially confirmed when Megan wrote about it in her book, with one line detailing her imagining holding her baby “tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides.”

For those unversed, MGK proposed to Megan in January 2022, however, they sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 after the Jennifer’s Body star deleted the 33-year-old singer’s pictures from her Instagram. Nonetheless, the couple has rekindled their romance and are going strong now.