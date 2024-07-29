Chris Pratt posts adorable snap of pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Christ Pratt’s pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger beaming smile in a sweet post.



The 45-year-old actor took to his official Instagram photo and shared a cute photo of his 34-year-old wife.

In the candid post, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor praised Katherine’s party-planning skills.

The photo features the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mira Shriver, smiling while posing in front of the camera in an outdoor setting, seemingly in front of a pink-themed party she had planned.

The Jurassic World star captioned his post, “Greatest party planner in history!”

The following photo in the series showcased a small zoo area with animals including a duck, a roaster and more.

The couple’s children, 3-year-old Lyla and 2-year-old Eloise can be seen petting animals while wearing western attires paired with matching red boots.

Kathrine also shared a photo of her, playing with a rabbit on her social media account.

"It isn’t a party without a bunny appearance,” she captioned her adorable photos.

For those unversed, the couple is expecting their third child confirmed by People magazine in June.