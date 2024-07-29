Photo: Johnny Depp pays heartfelt tribute to 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' co-star

Johnny Depp recently paid tribute to Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides costar, Tamayo Perry.

For those unversed, Tamayo Perry lost his life’s battle to a shark attack in June 2024.

Remembering his co-star, the former husband of Amber Heard wrote, "Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life…"

He also added a short note for Tamayo's wife, "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts."

