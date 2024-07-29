 
Johnny Depp pays heartfelt tribute to 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' co-star

It was earlier reported that 'Pirates of the Caribbean' bosses have shunned Johnny Depp for Austin Butler

July 29, 2024

Photo: Johnny Depp pays heartfelt tribute to 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' co-star
Johnny Depp recently paid tribute to Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides costar, Tamayo Perry.

For those unversed, Tamayo Perry lost his life’s battle to a shark attack in June 2024.

Remembering his co-star, the former husband of Amber Heard wrote, "Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life…"

He also added a short note for Tamayo's wife, "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts."

This comes after an insider shared with Life & Style that the bosses of Pirates of The Caribbean have noticed the success of Margot Robbie’s Barbie, and now they want her to take on a new project to take over their franchise.

“Austin Butler and his team’s interest in the franchise has come at exactly the right time, and it doesn’t necessarily mean curtains for Margot’s take or even a return appearance by Johnny,” the source also added at that time.

“The appeal of somebody like Austin is that he can completely transform into a character, and the potential is there to create something as unforgettable as Johnny’s work on the first film 21 years ago. Plus, he’s proven himself with accents, action and even weird comedy,” the insider concluded. 

