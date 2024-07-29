Tim Blake Nelson feels ecstatic to return as 'The Leader' after 16 years

Tim Blake Nelson feels ecstatic to return as Samuel Sterns after 16 years

Tim Blake Nelson is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 16 years.



On Saturday, July 27 the 60-year-old actor exclusively spoke to People magazine at San Diego Comic-Con and joined his Captain America: Brave New World costars.

Nelson talked about rejoining the Marvel film as he last appeared in The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

He played the role of villain Samuel Sterns in the film which is also credited for starting off Marvel's modern superhero craze.

But the actor has not reprised the role since then.

"You know, year after year, as I got further and further away from the introduction of the Leader through Samuel Stern, I would despair because I thought, well I guess I'm never going to get to do that," he told the outlet.

He went on the express his emotions saying, “So I was pretty heartbroken and I was pretty resigned to never getting to have the other shoe drop with Samuel Sterns and the Leader, so I was absolutely ecstatic when Nate and Kiana called me to ask me to come back. I'm really grateful to Kevin Feige."

As per the synopsis of the upcoming movie, “After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident.”

"He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red,” it added.

The upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters in the U.S. on February 14, 2024.