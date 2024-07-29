Prince Harry, Meghan should feel sorry for Archie, Lili: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their kids suffer due to ego clashes.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California away from the Royals, are compromising Archie and Lilibet’s relationship with their cousins.

Royal author Arthur Edwards says: "King Charles has been going to Balmoral since he was a child.

"One thing I feel sorry for is Prince Harry's children. They don't have the summers at Balmoral with their cousins.

"It's an amazing place it's got rivers, mountains, wild deer it's a most beautiful part of the world let alone just Great Britain."

In a similar previous comment to The Sun, Arthur revealed: "Listen, [Harry's] not only denying the King seeing his grandchildren.

"He's denying Archie and Lilibet from seeing their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.

“They're first cousins, and he doesn't know them. I don't think Harry makes the final decision on that.

"I suspect he's probably in discussions with Meghan. I don't think she's ever going to come here again."