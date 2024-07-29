Blake Lively starrer 'It Ends With Us' releasing with unexpected PG rating

It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has gotten an unexpected parental rating, ahead of its release.



According to The Direct, the film, which is based on adaption of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name, is said to have a PG-13 rating as mentioned on the movie’s official website.

The website also mentioned that the movie has sexual content, domestic violence, and swearing language.

However, the 2016’s novel mentions the age recommendation of 'Mature 17+' because of the nature of the theme which mostly involves around physical abusive relationships.

Apart from the story revolving around the main characters' abusive relationships, the novel also includes explicit content.

The decision of turning the rating into 'PG-13' from 'Mature 17+' was likely made by the studio to capture the novel’s young-adult readership.

The movie centres around Lively’s character Lily Bloom, who finds herself trapped in a complicated love triangle between Ryle, played by Baldoni and Atlas, played Brandon Sklenar.

The romantic drama is set to release on August 9, 2024.

