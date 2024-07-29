Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in discussion over major decision about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has been accused of refusing to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK amid rift with the royal family.



Prince Harry and Meghan have faced accusations of stopping their kids from having a relationship with King Charles despite the monarch desperately wants to meet his grandchildren.

Now, royal photographer Arthur Edwards has slammed Meghan and Harry for their decision about not bringing their children to UK, claiming the kids are suffering.

The Sun quoted Edwards as saying, “One thing I feel sorry for is Prince Harry's children. They don't have the summers at Balmoral with their cousins.

"It's an amazing place it's got rivers, mountains, wild deer it's a most beautiful part of the world let alone just Great Britain."

The royal photographer said, "Listen, [Harry's] not only denying the King seeing his grandchildren.

"He's denying Archie and Lilibet from seeing their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.”

"They're first cousins, and he doesn't know them. I don't think Harry makes the final decision on that”, he said and added "I suspect he's probably in discussions with Meghan. I don't think she's ever going to come here again."