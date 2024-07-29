 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in discussion over major decision about Archie, Lilibet

King Charles wants to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in discussion over major decision about Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in discussion over major decision about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has been accused of refusing to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK amid rift with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan have faced accusations of stopping their kids from having a relationship with King Charles despite the monarch desperately wants to meet his grandchildren.

Now, royal photographer Arthur Edwards has slammed Meghan and Harry for their decision about not bringing their children to UK, claiming the kids are suffering.

The Sun quoted Edwards as saying, “One thing I feel sorry for is Prince Harry's children. They don't have the summers at Balmoral with their cousins.

"It's an amazing place it's got rivers, mountains, wild deer it's a most beautiful part of the world let alone just Great Britain."

The royal photographer said, "Listen, [Harry's] not only denying the King seeing his grandchildren.

"He's denying Archie and Lilibet from seeing their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis.”

"They're first cousins, and he doesn't know them. I don't think Harry makes the final decision on that”, he said and added "I suspect he's probably in discussions with Meghan. I don't think she's ever going to come here again."

Prince William gets ‘aggressive' in ‘controlling' media narrative unlike Harry
Prince William gets ‘aggressive' in ‘controlling' media narrative unlike Harry
Ryan Reynold gives sweet shoutout to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynold gives sweet shoutout to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Hugh Jackman
Stray Kids makes history as band achieves new milestone
Stray Kids makes history as band achieves new milestone
Jennifer Lopez treats fans with sweet tribute to her twins
Jennifer Lopez treats fans with sweet tribute to her twins
Prince Harry to consider reconciliation if King Charles fulfils THIS demand video
Prince Harry to consider reconciliation if King Charles fulfils THIS demand
Oprah Winfrey reveals she never refers to herself as old: Here's why video
Oprah Winfrey reveals she never refers to herself as old: Here's why
Josh Hartnett reveals how he dealt with 'unhealthy' attention in his career
Josh Hartnett reveals how he dealt with 'unhealthy' attention in his career
Selena Gomez responds to plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'
Selena Gomez responds to plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'