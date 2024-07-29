Eras Tour: Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she performs Fearless vault song

Eras Tour: Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she performs old famous song

Taylor Swift treated her fans as she performed a song from her album Fearless for the first time live in Germany.

As per People, the Anti-Hero singer performed the Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track Don't You at Munich Olympic Stadium.

The 34-year-old singer, during the performance, shared with concertgoers that it’s always a different thing and a different challenge.



“I’m always trying to remember every single lyric. Wish me luck,” she said before starting the performance.

Don't You was released in 2021, at time when she re-released her 2008 second album Fearless.

The album has in total has six vault tracks, including Don't You, about a story-teller who runs into an ex who she still loves.

The singer will take her tour to four countries in August including Poland, Canada, Austria and London.

She will perform in Poland’s Warsaw, Austria's Vienna, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Canada's Toronto and Vancouver.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 17, will end this year on December 8, 2024.