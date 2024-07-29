Emma Corrin looks unrecognizable during Deadpool & Wolverine set

Deadpool & Wolverine actress, Emma Corrin looked completely unrecognizable as they shared their behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s set on Monday.



Actress Emma Corrin sported a bald head look as they transformed into their character Cassandra Nova in the huge new film which was released on July 26.

It is pertinent to mention that the British actress, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, posed in a bathroom stall as they looked around the door.

According to Daily Mail, the Crown star portrayed the character of Charles Xavier aka Professor X's evil sister Cassandra Nova in the new Marvel film, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their titular roles.

In regards to this, Emma also posted a video on their Instagram Story while showing off the bald head as they galloped around the set in their costume while captioning the post as “cassandra looooves a box office record break!”

As far as Deadpool and Wolverine is concerned, it’s Thursday night preview grosses could end up coming in at anywhere between $35 and $40 million, which would be a record for an R-rated film, as reported by Deadline.

Furthermore, Daily Mail also reported that the superhero sequel had been projected to debut between $160 million and $170 million.