Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate upcoming baby in adorable video

Hailey and Justin Bieber are preparing for the arrival of their first child.



Soon-to-be parents Hailey and Justin radiate happiness and excitement in a sweet video shared on Instagram.

Hailey posted a video on Sunday, showing off her baby growing baby bump as her husband, Justin, stood behind her gently caressing her belly.

The video captured at an outdoor dinner party showcased Hailey in an elegant white dress, while the Baby hitmaker opted for casual T-shirt and jeans.

Just a few days ago, Justin posted series of photos of Instagram, snuggling up to the Rhodes founder's baby bump.

Hailey, who have been married for nearly six years with Justin, was over six months pregnant in May which hints that the baby could arrive as early as August or September, as reported by TMZ.

According to insiders the couple is thrilled and excited about becoming parents with Justin being very attentive of Hailey's needs.

"Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date, They can't wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before," they stated.