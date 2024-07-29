Jesse Williams reveals 'Only Murders In The Building' upcoming plans

Jesse Williams just revealed his plans for the upcoming Only Murders in the Building season 4.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of his new docuseries, Distilled, on Sunday, the 42-year-old actor confirmed that his character, Tobert, from the Only Murders In The Building franchise.

As he discussed the ending of season 3, deeming it "open-ended" however, when his character’s possible return was addressed, he confirmed to the outlet, saying, "No, I'm not on that show anymore."

Williams’ character, Tobert was introduced to the viewers alongside new roles that were introduced, portrayed by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

Rudd appeared as Ben Glenroy, an actor around whose death the storyline of season 3 revolved. Tobert’s role, is a cameraman, hired to document Ben's Broadway debut in the fictional Death Rattle, and soon assists Mabel (Selena Gomez) in her investigation, as a romantic spark generates between the two.

Tobert’s character then left the area at the end of the season to move to Los Angeles in order to work on an Indie film and Mable refusing to join him, however he did offer to come visit him.