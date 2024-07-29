Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky make wedding plans: 'Everyone's excited'

The shock of what comes in the introduction of Lady Gaga her boyfriend Michael Polansky for four years as her fiancee to the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics — now it was said they are making wedding plans.



Well-placed sources reveal the engagement happened "several months" ago and only the pair's closed circle was in the loop.

Insiders meanwhile provided a more accurate time period sharing that the 46-year-old got down on one knee before the Grammy winner's 38th birthday.

"The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise," the tipster tattled to PEOPLE, adding the couple is now busy making plans for their wedding together.

"Everyone’s excited about them getting married," the bird chirped. "As for the 13-time Grammy winner, she is "the happiest with Michael."

"They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of," the mole squealed.