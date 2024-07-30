Ryan Reynolds reveals Wrexham player's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Wrexham footballer Paul Mullin makes a cameo appearance in the new blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds, who purchased Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2020, has been instrumental in bringing the team and the town to global fame.

Mullin, a key player for Wrexham, was part of the Marvel universe as a member of the Deadpool Corps.

On Monday, Reynolds took to Instagram to share several photos with Mullin on the movie set.

In the caption he wrote "You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL @paulmullin12 @wrexham_afc."

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the Deadpool Corps, including Mullin's character Welshpool, are used by the villain Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Reynolds and Blake Lively's children, Inez and Olin, also make cameo appearances as Kidpool and Babypool.