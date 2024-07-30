Rod Stewart vows to 'enjoy' the 'last few years' he has

Rod Stewart just got candid about the realities of life.

In his exclusive conversation with The Sun, the Sailing crooner revealed how he felt about the realization of being in the final stages of life.

Despite being near the age of 80, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, refuses to slow down just yet, saying, "I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear.”

"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket," the British artist, who is currently in the midst of his Las Vegas residency, stated.

He continued, "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can... I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

However, Rod Stewart did admit he has turned it down a notch and does not party like he used to. "Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show," he explained, adding, "The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?"