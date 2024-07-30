King Charles urgent statement as children dead in Southport knife attack

King Charles and Queen Camilla have expressed their deepest sorrows as two children left dead in a knife attack in Southport.



In a ‘shocking’ statement from His Majesty, the 76-year-old touches upon the ‘horror film’ that followed Merseyside on Monday.

On X, formerly Twitter, the King’s statement read: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."

This comes as a number of youngsters gathered for a Taylor Swift "yoga and dance" holiday club at the venue.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks is now under arrest over the suspicion of murder.