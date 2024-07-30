Jennifer Stone spills the tea on Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez 'drama'

Jennifer Stone, the Wizards of Waverly Place alumna, just let her viewers in on some past Disney drama.

On the latest episode of her re-watch podcast, Wizards of Waverly Pod, that she co-hosts with David DeLuise, she addressed the 2009, crossover of their franchise with Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck.

As they paused a recap of thein Disney Channel sitcom, a discussion came up of how, the Wizards star, Selena Gomez, and rockstar, Miley Cyrus never shared the screen together in the three parts long crossover.

As DeLuise expressed a desperation to address the topic, he got a look from the 31-year-old actress to which he remarked, “She knows something!” adding, “Spill!”

To Stone’s slight laughter, the co-host inquired, “Did they not get along during that shoot or something?”

“They intermittently got along,” Stone stated of Cyrus and Gomez,

Further addressing both the women, who probably would have been around 17 years old when the crossover was filmed, she added, “I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas]…”

“I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was it was just messy high school nonsense,” Stone further added and concluded saying, “They're fine now. They're all good now.”