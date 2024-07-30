 
Justin Bieber ‘super committed' to Hailey as baby on the way

Justine Bieber and Hailey Bieber are welcoming their first child together

Web Desk
July 30, 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber are all set to welcome parenthood in a wide embrace.

The singer and his supermodel wife, who are welcoming their first child together, are in a ‘very committed’ marriage.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE: "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival and it's very cute," a Justin source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "They are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible."

This comes as a source earlier revealed how Hailey is fiercely protective of Justin.

They said: “The music industry is a cutthroat world and it's difficult to trust people. He's had major trust issues and thinks everyone wants something from him," says another Justin insider. "He has a small circle of friends."

Adds the first source: "Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on."

