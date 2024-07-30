Justin Bieber ‘super committed' to Hailey as baby on the way

Justin and Hailey Bieber are all set to welcome parenthood in a wide embrace.



The singer and his supermodel wife, who are welcoming their first child together, are in a ‘very committed’ marriage.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE: "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival and it's very cute," a Justin source tells PEOPLE exclusively. "They are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible."

This comes as a source earlier revealed how Hailey is fiercely protective of Justin.

They said: “The music industry is a cutthroat world and it's difficult to trust people. He's had major trust issues and thinks everyone wants something from him," says another Justin insider. "He has a small circle of friends."

Adds the first source: "Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on."