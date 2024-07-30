King Charles ‘incredibly sad’ after Prince Harry’s latest statement over security fears

King Charles was left ‘incredibly sad’ after Prince Harry expressed his fears regarding bringing Meghan Markle to the UK due to security concerns.



The Duke of Sussex got candid about his battle with the British press while speaking with Rebecca Barry on ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, and claimed that it would be “dangerous” to bring his wife back to the UK

While he did not specifically mention anything about his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the implication of his statement is that if his wife is unsafe in his home country, then his children are likely to be at risk as well.

Following the interview, an expert claimed that Charles’ worries have increased as he has become ‘increasingly distant’ from his grandchildren, adding that the situation is ‘incredibly sad.’

“It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health,” Joe Little said.

“A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time,” she added, as per The Mirror. “It's an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago.”

Adding to it, another royal author Margaret Holder said, “If the children can’t come here and the King can’t go there, you are looking at a situation where you’ve got a grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment, becoming more and more remote.”

“The whole thing is a mess. King Charles is forced to be a distant grandfather that the grandchildren never see.”