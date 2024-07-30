Snoop Dogg turns heads with his own fashion show in Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg dons an Olympics tracksuit as a torchbearer ahead of the July 26 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, and then the rapper continued to make headlines with his custom T-shirts during the global sporting event.



While watching the Olympics and providing televised commentary for NBC, Snoop Dogg wore white shirts as he featured the popular Team USA Olympians.

In regards to this, the new coach on The Voice wore shirts featuring the faces of gymnast Simone Biles and tennis star Coco Gauff, who represented Team USA as a flagbearer alongside NBA star LeBron James.

While posting a video of him in his Biles shirt, NBC Sports captioned, “We‘re giving Snoop Dogg’s shirt a perfect 10.”

Furthermore, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper's custom Gauff shirt caught the tennis Olympian’s attention the very next day as Gauff wrote in a picture for him, “Snoop has good fashion,” while in another slide, Gauff posted a pic of Snoop Dogg with tennis legend Billie Jean King and other athletes, adding overlay text that said, “didn't get a pic with snoop but I was there in spirit,” referring to her face on his shirt.



Moreover, in a joint video posted by the United States Tennis Association, Team USA and the Women’s Tennis Association, Snoop Dogg gave Gauff a pin of himself blowing smoke in the shape of the Olympic rings to Gauff.

Snoop Dogg stated in an Instagram clip, “Got something for you, beautiful. This is for you. Great game today. Go, USA,” to which Gauff replies, ”Hey, Mr. Snoop. Thanks for this pin. This is the best pin I've ever gotten.”

According to People, Snoop Dogg isn’t a professional athlete, however, he still coaches football and operates the Snoop Youth Football League and earlier this year.