Demi Lovato flaunts 'new addition' to her life in sweet IG post

Demi Lovato showed off her new puppy with her social media fans.

The two-time Grammy nominee shared many photos and a video of the dog named Pickle, in an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday.

In regards to the caption, the 31-year-old singer wrote, “pickle” with a dog emoji which her fiancé, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, reposted on his Instagram Stories.

A week ago, the Heart Attack hit maker revealed with an Instagram story snap that she and Jutes had welcomed a new addition in their lives by stating, “Meet our new son Pickle.”

Furthermore, in the first picture Lovato poses with a towel-wrapped Pickle, who had just finished taking a bath while in the second image, Pickle was sitting beside a pickle dog toy and the third one showed Pickle lying down while staring at himself in the mirror.



It is pertinent to mention that the sole video in the post shows Pickle cautiously coming down a flight of stairs while Demi ended the carousel post with a photo of Pickle and another pup.

Moreover, Demi and Jutes dressed up in pickle costumes for Halloween 2023 as she captioned the post while showing off the costumes, “We’re kind of a big dill.”

According to People’s reports, the new addition came month after the release of Lovato’s TV special, A Very Demi Holiday, during which she and her friend Paris Hilton baked dog-friendly cakes.