 
Geo News

Ariana Grande's fans get suspicious as her phone's lock screen goes viral

Ariana Grande's fans get suspicious as they get a glimpse of her phone's lock screen

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Ariana Grandes fans get suspicious as her phones lock screen goes viral
Ariana Grande's fans get suspicious as her phone's lock screen goes viral 

Ariana Grande's fans are convinced that the singer has her boyfriend Ethan Slater with her everywhere she goes, in the form of a photo on her iPhone lock screen.

The Thank You Next hit maker was spotted in the audience on Sunday at the Paris Olympics as she watched the qualifications round for the women's artistic gymnastics competition. 

According to Daily Mail, during a brief interview she gave from the stands, she flashed her iPhone lock screen, and eagle-eyed fans glimpsed a photo with the silhouettes of two people, which they thought were Ariana and Ethan. 

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana was accompanied by her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who was with her when they appeared in a short TikTok video for Vogue that featured the phone lock screen, as reported by the publication. 

In regards to that, Cynthia and Ariana shouted, “Hi Vogue!” while waving at the camera, and added, “We are here at the Olympics.”

Ariana Grandes fans get suspicious as her phones lock screen goes viral

From that day, the earlier outlet reported that fans got a glimpse of Grande’s phone’s lock screen which briefly lit up at full brightness before quickly going black as they took to social media to post screenshots of the moment while declaring that they thought it was Ethan in the photo.

Moreover, the pop star's romance with her fellow Wicked costar Ethan was reported last summer.

At the time, they were reported by Daily Mail to have begun dating months earlier in 2023, when they were still shooting the musical film, though other sources on the set claimed that members of the cast and crew thought they were just good friends at the time.

Marvel kneels down to Robert Downey Jr insane demands?
Marvel kneels down to Robert Downey Jr insane demands?
Selena Gomez shows 'faces, phases' of her life post cosmetic surgery rumors
Selena Gomez shows 'faces, phases' of her life post cosmetic surgery rumors
Meghan Markle makes major move to reconnect with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle makes major move to reconnect with Kate Middleton
Katy Perry announces new single as a comeback post 'Woman's World' failure video
Katy Perry announces new single as a comeback post 'Woman's World' failure
Travis Barker auctions off ‘extremely rare' boarding pass
Travis Barker auctions off ‘extremely rare' boarding pass
King Charles, Prince William surprise decision on attending Harry's UK Invictus Games video
King Charles, Prince William surprise decision on attending Harry's UK Invictus Games
Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Nigeria video
Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Nigeria
Ryan Reynolds feels 'nothing is going to be tidy ever again' after 4th kid
Ryan Reynolds feels 'nothing is going to be tidy ever again' after 4th kid