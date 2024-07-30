Ariana Grande's fans get suspicious as her phone's lock screen goes viral

Ariana Grande's fans are convinced that the singer has her boyfriend Ethan Slater with her everywhere she goes, in the form of a photo on her iPhone lock screen.

The Thank You Next hit maker was spotted in the audience on Sunday at the Paris Olympics as she watched the qualifications round for the women's artistic gymnastics competition.

According to Daily Mail, during a brief interview she gave from the stands, she flashed her iPhone lock screen, and eagle-eyed fans glimpsed a photo with the silhouettes of two people, which they thought were Ariana and Ethan.

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana was accompanied by her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who was with her when they appeared in a short TikTok video for Vogue that featured the phone lock screen, as reported by the publication.

In regards to that, Cynthia and Ariana shouted, “Hi Vogue!” while waving at the camera, and added, “We are here at the Olympics.”

From that day, the earlier outlet reported that fans got a glimpse of Grande’s phone’s lock screen which briefly lit up at full brightness before quickly going black as they took to social media to post screenshots of the moment while declaring that they thought it was Ethan in the photo.

Moreover, the pop star's romance with her fellow Wicked costar Ethan was reported last summer.



At the time, they were reported by Daily Mail to have begun dating months earlier in 2023, when they were still shooting the musical film, though other sources on the set claimed that members of the cast and crew thought they were just good friends at the time.