Kate Middleton, Prince William react as royals receive exciting news

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their excitement after the royal couple received a thrilling news.



The Team GB took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared photos of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen with their gold medals on the top of a podium as they won at the Team Eventing at the Paris 2024 Games.

The Team GB also shared photo of British rider Tom Pidcock who staged an extraordinary comeback from a puncture to win his second straight mountain biking Olympic gold Monday.

Commenting on it, Kate Middleton and William reacted, “Huge congratulations to the Equestrian Eventing Team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning Team GB’s first gold medals! Here’s to more success ahead!”

Meanwhile, Pidcock celebrates his 25th birthday on Tuesday.

The Team GB shared the photos with caption, “'God Save the King' Played at the Olympics for the first time since 1948 today!”