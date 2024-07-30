Meghan Markle makes major move to reconnect with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has found a new way to reconnect with Kate Middleton after she allegedly snubbed her and Prince Harry’s olive branch following her cancer diagnosis.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to reach out to the Princess of Wales, with Harry even sending her sweet notes in hopes of a reunion.

However, their efforts were in vain, as Kate never reciprocated their feelings, either privately or publically, according to reports.

But Meghan Markle has devised a new plan, reportedly reaching out to Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, in hopes that she would help convince the Princess to forgive the Sussexes.

According to Heat Magazine, Meghan had a friendly bond with Pippa before she and Harry left the Royal family for a life in the US.

And now that Meghan has tried everything to approach Kate, she is “hit on this idea that Pippa could be a good pathway,” the insider close to the Duchess spilt to the publication.

“Pippa’s always been very reasonable and level-headed towards Meghan, so it’s not totally out of left field,” they added. “Harry and Meghan are still trying to make inroads with the royals themselves, but they’re not having a lot of luck, which is why Meghan’s looking at people who might be able to help build bridges.”

They continued: “Pippa is someone who she and Harry both get along well with, and they know she’s got a lot of sway with Kate, so the plan now is to approach her and explain how sincere they are in their hopes of patching up things.”

The idea of seeking Pippa’s help came to Meghan’s mind after she saw her accompanying Kate at the Wimbledon earlier this month.

The insider said Meghan and Harry believe that “scoring any type of friendship with Pippa would be a huge win, even if it does seem like a long shot given how unpopular they are in royal circles right now.”