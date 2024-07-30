Britney Spears' mansion in California put up on fake listing

Britney Spears' mansion sale in California put up on fake listing

Britney Spears is not selling her California mansion.



As per TMZ, the Grammy-winning singer, 42, had no intention of selling her Southern California mansion when a listing emerged on multiple other real estate sites.

The fake listing for the artist's mansion was estimated at just under $9 million. The house was also listed on other websites such as Realtor.com and Zillow.

Spears' management team later contacted the agents to investigate the matter, who then denied any involvement with potential sale of the mansion.

The fake real estate listings were subsequently removed from MLS after Spears' team intervened.

Spears initially obtained the property in 2015 for $7.4 million, as it's 13,264 sq. feet spread over 20 acres.

The amenities of the Italian villa include a large wine cellar, a tennis court, an infinity pool and spa area.

Spears wed her now-ex-husband Sam Asghari in the same house in June 2022 and was joined by prominent names from the industry, like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore on her big day.

The ex couple then parted ways in last May after reports of Spears cheating on Asghari with a housekeeper emerged.