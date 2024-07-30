Prince William turns to Kate Middleton’s parents for support, snubs King Charles

Prince William finding solace in Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, amid his fight with King Charles over family helicopter rides.



According to royal commentator Robert Jobson, William has a close relationship with his in-laws and their bond got stronger after Kate was diagnosed of cancer.

More recently, a royal expert shared how close William is to his in-laws after he clashed with Charles and Queen Camilla over the use of helicopter.

In his new book, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Jobson penned that the Prince of Wales is "counting on Carole Middleton" for support.

"[William] was given another family with Carole and Michael Middleton from a very early age,” he penned. "I think he counts on Carole and Michael very much as his second mum and dad, really."

He went on to add that the couple has helped “William, who — like Prince Harry — struggled with the loss of his mother."

Somewhere else in the book, the author opened up about William’s fight with Charles, writing, “One recent source of disagreement is William’s stubborn refusal to take his father’s advice on safeguarding the succession.”