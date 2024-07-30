 
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her'

Prince Harry has just been bashed for the way he’s taken on Kate Middleton

July 30, 2024

Prince Harry has just been bashed for the way he took on Kate Middleton in his past tell-alls.

Everything has been shared by an inside source that is well placed in the royal circle.

This insider in question weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews with Heat Magazine.

While starting off the chat the source got candid and said, “Harry is still extremely defiant about his book, and he insists that telling his truth was something he needed to do, whatever the repercussions.”

But “looking back, he could have gone easier on Kate and dialled back his obvious disdain towards Camilla, but all in all, he’s pleased with the way it turned out.”

Before concluding the expert also made it a point to say, “He always assumed that the first edition of Spare would be something of a template for him to re-release and add to in the years that followed.”

