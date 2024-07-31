Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives

Prince Harry’s plans for reconnecting with Kate Middleton’s family has been met with a major warning.



An inside source broke all of this down during one of their most recent interviews with Closer magazine.

The insider in question began their conversation by explaining the danger the Sussexes’ plan poses because “There’s a lot of water under the bridge now, and Meghan’s hopeful she may be able to salvage something, which Harry is fully encouraging.”

“He would like to work on a friendship with Pippa and her husband James, perhaps meet up with them on neutral ground in Europe or the States, then see if they can get some synergy going,” the source also chimed in to say.

At the end of the day, “For Harry and Meghan, it’s all about baby steps at this point, but they’d privately admit it’s an operation to inch their way back into royal circles.”

“Scoring any type of friendship with Pippa would be a huge win, even if it does seem like a long shot given how unpopular they are in royal circles right now,” they also admitted before signing off.