 
Geo News

Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives

Prince Harry is planning to strike it up with Pippa Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Prince Harry running to Pippa Middleton as part of his shifting motives

Prince Harry’s plans for reconnecting with Kate Middleton’s family has been met with a major warning.

An inside source broke all of this down during one of their most recent interviews with Closer magazine.

The insider in question began their conversation by explaining the danger the Sussexes’ plan poses because “There’s a lot of water under the bridge now, and Meghan’s hopeful she may be able to salvage something, which Harry is fully encouraging.”

“He would like to work on a friendship with Pippa and her husband James, perhaps meet up with them on neutral ground in Europe or the States, then see if they can get some synergy going,” the source also chimed in to say.

At the end of the day, “For Harry and Meghan, it’s all about baby steps at this point, but they’d privately admit it’s an operation to inch their way back into royal circles.”

“Scoring any type of friendship with Pippa would be a huge win, even if it does seem like a long shot given how unpopular they are in royal circles right now,” they also admitted before signing off. 

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn confirms plans for entire book series
Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William's wounds
Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William's wounds
Alec Baldwin gets back to reality TV after 'Rust' case ends video
Alec Baldwin gets back to reality TV after 'Rust' case ends
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy
Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer video
Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer
Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report
Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report
Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter
Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her' video
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her'