Gwen Stefani's son Zuma Rossdale leaves audience surprised

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma Rossdale leaves the audience in surprise

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma had their country music debut on July 29, 2024 and Stefani’s 15 years old son Zuma gave a mesmerising performance at his step-dad Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shelton cheerfully welcomed his step- son Zuma on stage for his debut.

Rossdale, who performed in a lining white office shirt, contrasted with a cowboy hat and in boots and he confidently sang Zach Bryan’s Oklahoma Smokeshow jamming on the guitar.

For those unversed, Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani got married in 2002 and have three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. After 14 years of living together, they got divorced in 2016. Later Gwen moved on with Blake Tollison Shelton.

Social media flooded with praises as the audience shared clips of Zuma’s solo performance.

One person effused, “Oh my god he’s so good ???”

while another gushed with the words “incredible” for Zuma’s vocals.

Before concluding he thanked the audience and said, “Love you guys, thank you for being here! Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night. Enjoy yourselves!”