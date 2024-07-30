 
Geo News

Ridley Scott teases something big coming in 'Gladiator II'

'Gladiator II' director adds to the hype of the forthcoming film as the movie will bow at this year's end

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Ridley Scott teases something big coming in Gladiator II
Ridley Scott teases something big coming in 'Gladiator II'

The hype is getting louder each day as Ridley Scott, the famed director of the upcoming Gladiator II said the action sequence in the movie will be the "biggest," he has ever directed.

Having rich experience under his belt from directing action epics Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, and Napolean, the filmmaker told Empire, “We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done,” adding, “Probably bigger than anything in Napoleon.”

While in the making, Ridley recalls, how technology became so advanced in filmmaking since he last made the original film in 2000.

“Computerization and AI—you have to embrace it.,” he continued. “I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape."

"I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head, and snarl. A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun.”

Gladiator II will arrive in the cinema on November 22.

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma Rossdale leaves audience surprised
Gwen Stefani's son Zuma Rossdale leaves audience surprised
Post Malone 'believed' Blake Shelton's song 'Austin' was written about him
Post Malone 'believed' Blake Shelton's song 'Austin' was written about him
Critics of Marvel get answer from 'Captain America 4' star
Critics of Marvel get answer from 'Captain America 4' star
Prince Harry is starting to run out of things to leverage
Prince Harry is starting to run out of things to leverage
Shannen Doherty took a trip down memory lane before passing: Here's why
Shannen Doherty took a trip down memory lane before passing: Here's why
Hugh Jackman tears up celebrating 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success
Hugh Jackman tears up celebrating 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as royals receive exciting news video
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as royals receive exciting news
Family member of Tom Holland in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Family member of Tom Holland in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?