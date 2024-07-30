Ridley Scott teases something big coming in 'Gladiator II'

The hype is getting louder each day as Ridley Scott, the famed director of the upcoming Gladiator II said the action sequence in the movie will be the "biggest," he has ever directed.



Having rich experience under his belt from directing action epics Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, and Napolean, the filmmaker told Empire, “We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done,” adding, “Probably bigger than anything in Napoleon.”

While in the making, Ridley recalls, how technology became so advanced in filmmaking since he last made the original film in 2000.

“Computerization and AI—you have to embrace it.,” he continued. “I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape."

"I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head, and snarl. A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun.”

Gladiator II will arrive in the cinema on November 22.