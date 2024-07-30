Ben Affleck latest move is 'sign of trouble' for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has bought a new home in Los Angeles and the sources are sounding alarms that the Oscar winner has given a "clear" signal of "moving on" from Jennifer Lopez.



Amid the marital woes, the purchase of the splashy house is seen by insiders as a "sign of trouble," explaining, “If Ben buying a new home without Jennifer Lopez isn’t a sign of trouble in their marriage, then I don’t know what is,” adding, “He’s clearly moving on, but you can’t blame him for not going public about it.”

Describing why the Argo star found his new home more to his style, they told In Touch, “It’s more modest, way smaller, and less expensive than the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together and are trying to sell off."

The purchase meanwhile further fueled the rumours of a split after Ben moved out of their shared mansion in May.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a bird chirped at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”