Matt Damon reacts to Jesse Plemons lookalike comparisons

For quite some time there have been comparisons of lookalike between Matt Damon and Jesse Plemons and now the former is weighing in on them.



Appearing on Access Hollywood, the Oscar winner was shown the clip of the Breaking Bad star reacting to the question of looking like the megastar.

"Definitely flattered by the comparison," adding, "But yeah, I would be curious to hear [Damon's] thoughts, if he's annoyed," he said.

Following the clip, Matt said he surely saw the resemblance between them. "Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely."

Also, he revealed that Jesse, in the past, played a young version of him in the 2000's All the Pretty Horses.

“The crew was freaking out,” the 53-year-old remembered him being 12 years at the time.

“Five people came up to me before I met him and they were like, ‘You’re not gonna believe how much this kid looks like you,'" he continued.

“I couldn’t believe it. He looked more like me than I did when I was little. Like my little 11-year-old face did not look like it [was going to become me]. He looked exactly like me. I was like, 'This is really weird.'"

However, Matt praised Jesse as an "incredible to watch" as an actor, adding, “I’m proud of the comparison."