 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer

Kylie Jenner flaunted her freckles after enjoying the summer

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer

Kylie Jenner flaunted her freckles after soaking up the summer sun.

On Monday, Kylie took to Instagram to post her selfies in her luxurious Lamborghini.

The Kardashians star looked stunning in a cream-colored and low-cut top.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her freckles after enjoying the summer
Kylie Jenner flaunted her freckles after enjoying the summer

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "more freckles means it’s been a goooooood summer," embracing her sun-kissed look.

Kylie, who have been enjoying her summer with trips to Spain, Venice and more, earned praise from fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

Notably, sister Khloé Kardashian also praised Jenner for living the life this summer.

She wrote, "You’ve been living the life this summer! As you should be babe!!!!! Proud of you."

A fan added, "I love your car selfiesss"

"Kylie you are the sensation of everything summer!!" the third comment read.

This post comes shortly after Kylie unveiled a new collection for her vodka soda brand, Sprinter.

In another recent post, she displayed her incredible physique in tiny booty shorts and a coordinating top, promoting the latest addition to her brand.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former husband makes shock admission amid Ken pregnancy
Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report
Jennifer Lopez was waiting for Ben Affleck amid 55th birthday bash: Report
Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter
Kit Harington gives clear opinion on controversial matter
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her' video
Prince Harry warned Kate Middleton needs grace: 'Go easy on her'
Taylor Swift fans come together, raise funds for Southport attack victims video
Taylor Swift fans come together, raise funds for Southport attack victims
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to 'MCU'
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.'s return to 'MCU'
Matt Damon reacts to Jesse Plemons lookalike comparisons
Matt Damon reacts to Jesse Plemons lookalike comparisons
Kourtney Kardashian kids' family outing with dad Scott Disick earns praise video
Kourtney Kardashian kids' family outing with dad Scott Disick earns praise