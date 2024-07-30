Kylie Jenner gets Khloé Kardashian praise for 'living the life' this summer

Kylie Jenner flaunted her freckles after soaking up the summer sun.



On Monday, Kylie took to Instagram to post her selfies in her luxurious Lamborghini.

The Kardashians star looked stunning in a cream-colored and low-cut top.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her freckles after enjoying the summer

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "more freckles means it’s been a goooooood summer," embracing her sun-kissed look.

Kylie, who have been enjoying her summer with trips to Spain, Venice and more, earned praise from fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

Notably, sister Khloé Kardashian also praised Jenner for living the life this summer.

She wrote, "You’ve been living the life this summer! As you should be babe!!!!! Proud of you."

A fan added, "I love your car selfiesss"

"Kylie you are the sensation of everything summer!!" the third comment read.

This post comes shortly after Kylie unveiled a new collection for her vodka soda brand, Sprinter.

In another recent post, she displayed her incredible physique in tiny booty shorts and a coordinating top, promoting the latest addition to her brand.