Tom Cruise branded as 'the coolest person' by co-star

Tom Cruise received praise from one of his co-stars once again.

Recently, the popular comedian Jay Mohr had a detailed conversation with Us Weekly for their 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

When asked about his experience with the Mission: Impossible actor, Jay admitted, “I think Tom Cruise is the coolest person I’ve ever met.”

“Jerry Maguire was my first movie,” he went on to add.

Jay continued to admit, “I had no idea what I was doing. I think I was too young and dumb to be nervous.”

"I had no idea what I was doing. I think I was too young and dumb to be nervous."

It is pertinent to mention here that it was not the first time when Tom received praise from one of his co-stars as in an earlier interview with Parade, Lea Thompson lauded him for his ‘work dedication.’

Lea who starred alongside Tom in All the Right Moves claimed at that time, “I know Tom Cruise is an anomaly and deserves it.”

"Like, who would ride a motorcycle off a mountain [in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One']? Not me. I’d just climb the pyramid of bodies," she concluded.