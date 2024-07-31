Photo: Kardashian Jenner clan shows major signs of revolt: Report

The kids of the Kardashian-Jenner family are reportedly feeling the absence of their fathers in their lives.

A new report by Life & Style established that these kids have realized that “dads are only part-time players in their lives” which are controlled completely by their mothers.

Speaking of Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, the source spilled, "Mason would rather hide out at his father's place in L.A. than be in the traveling road show his life has become on The Kardashians."

"The kids are starting to realize there are times they are nothing more than props and their dads are only part-time players in their lives," the insider continued.

Wrapping up the chat, the insider claimed, "It's no wonder the older ones are starting to revolt!"

This news comes weeks after an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that the Kardashian sisters are done with their matriarch Kris Jenner’s constant public stunts.

At that time an insider reported that Kris was forcing the Kardashian girls, especially Kim and Khloe Kardashian, to gain publicity through their mom-shaming drama.

In addition to this, it was also reported that Kylie Jenner is done with Kris' interference in Timothee Chalamet relationship.