Sandringham Estate makes major announcement after King Charles visit

Royal family’s private home Sandringham estate has made a major announcement two days after the visit of King Charles.



King Charles attended church in Sandringham on Sunday and took time to chat with well-wishers and air cadets.

The King, who was not joined by his wife Queen Camilla, stopped to speak with several members of the public as he walked to the church on the Royal Family's Norfolk estate.

Following the monarch’s visit, Sandringham estate announced on its official Instagram handle saying, “August sees the completion of ‘The Lower Maze Garden’”

Sharing the video, the post reads, “Following His Majesty The King’s vision to bring horticulture to the fore in the Gardens, August sees the completion of ‘The Lower Maze Garden’ - an intricate new maze garden celebrating formal geometry and cosmological symbolism.



“Both The Topiary Garden and Lower Maze Garden have transformed the former West Lawn developing, enhancing and expanding blank canvas areas.”