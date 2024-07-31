Chris Pratt salutes father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger in birthday tribute

Chris Pratt is celebrating his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger on his socials.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to Instagram on Wednesday with an appreciation post for his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger on his 77th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Arnold! You’re one of a kind. Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen," wrote Pratt.



Chris was hyping Arnold with a carousel of photos which began with a black-and-white photograph of the two playing chess.

The next picture was of Pratt who was all smiles as he posed for a photo behind Schwarzenegger, who was seated on a sofa chair.



The carousel ended with another picture of what appeared to be him and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt's two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, playing in a kitchen with their grandfather and a pig. Pratt has another son, Jack, 11, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris and Katherine, who wed in June 2019, are now set to welcome their third baby soon.

Chris has always been expressive with his appreciation for his father-in-law.

"Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support," Chris once told People in May 2023.

"But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from Predator, and I loved Terminator," continued Pratt. "So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."