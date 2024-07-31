Jonathan Bennett discusses unbreakable ties with 'The Groomsmen' co-stars

Jonathan Bennett has opened up about his off-screen friendships with The Groomsmen co-stars Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt.

The 43-year-old actor shared personal insights from their collaboration in the upcoming Hallmark trilogy in a conversation with People magazine.

"I've learned so much about them," Bennett said with a smile. "The chemistry between me, Tyler, and BJ is absolutely off the charts.”

He further said, “We cannot get through a take without laughing and we get in so much trouble on set every day because all we do is mess with each other when we're doing each other's coverage for filming.”

“We would get in trouble every single day because we were making each other laugh too hard,” continued the star.

Bennett added that Britt is the most "sensitive human being I've ever met. He's so funny and so hilarious. He has such a tender heart under all that comedy that makes him a beautiful performer.”

As for Hynes, The Christmas House alum teased, "And Tyler, I finally understand why he always has a toothpick in his mouth. It's because things always get stuck in his teeth after lunch. That's why."

On July 11, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Hallmark revealed its first-ever movie trilogy, The Groomsmen.